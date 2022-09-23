Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of Daktronics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.89. 111,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,319. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $130.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Daktronics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Daktronics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Daktronics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

