CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

CyberVein (CVT) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One CyberVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $58,485.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberVein has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010842 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CyberVein’s genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services.CVT is the native utility token that is used for:Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

