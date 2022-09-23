CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.20. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 108,501 shares changing hands.

CWC Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.13, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

Get CWC Energy Services alerts:

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.68 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About CWC Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 132,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$36,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,382.93.

(Get Rating)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.