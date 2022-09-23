CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 85,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,985. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

