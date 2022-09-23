cVault.finance (CORE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $48,684.00

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $5,593.63 or 0.28965385 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $55.94 million and approximately $48,684.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

cVault.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

