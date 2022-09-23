CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,582. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.
- On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.
- On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 755 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $13,257.80.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 184 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 109 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $1,938.02.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE CTO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 131,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.75.
CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.