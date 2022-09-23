Cryptocean (CRON) Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Cryptocean (CRON) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $54,387.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean launched on April 8th, 2020. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet.”

