Cryptocean (CRON) Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Cryptocean (CRON) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $54,387.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002993 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010956 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00133718 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $352.04 or 0.01811069 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.
About Cryptocean
Cryptocean launched on April 8th, 2020. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cryptocean Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.
