CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Tops $1.19

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $825,218.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00006140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

SKILL is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBlades is https://reddit.com/r/CryptoBlades and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoBlades’ official website is www.cryptoblades.io.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

