Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CFO Sells $426,297.95 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,822,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $10,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 275,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

