Critical Comparison: OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) versus WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 44.72% 17.28% 1.90% WSFS Financial 23.44% 9.91% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OptimumBank and WSFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A WSFS Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Valuation & Earnings

WSFS Financial has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than OptimumBank.

This table compares OptimumBank and WSFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $12.16 million 1.59 $6.30 million $1.68 2.35 WSFS Financial $641.85 million 4.85 $271.44 million $3.32 14.82

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. It operates through two banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 112 offices, including 52 in Pennsylvania, 42 in Delaware, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.