Critical Analysis: Rani Therapeutics (RANI) vs. Its Rivals

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rani Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rani Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rani Therapeutics Competitors 3110 13068 39270 634 2.67

Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.56%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.42%. Given Rani Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rani Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rani Therapeutics $2.72 million -$8.33 million -9.03 Rani Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $245.93 million -3.97

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rani Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rani Therapeutics. Rani Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Rani Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Rani Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rani Therapeutics N/A -19.18% -18.45% Rani Therapeutics Competitors -3,209.15% -160.99% -24.45%

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

