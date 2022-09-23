Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $258.12

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.12 ($3.12) and traded as low as GBX 218.60 ($2.64). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 218.60 ($2.64), with a volume of 707,151 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on CRST. Berenberg Bank downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).
The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 257.47. The firm has a market cap of £543.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1,057.00.
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
