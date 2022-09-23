Credit Suisse Group Lowers Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Euronext from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronext has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Shares of EUXTF opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34. Euronext has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

