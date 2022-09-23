Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €200.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DB1. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

ETR:DB1 opened at €168.00 ($171.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €162.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 12-month high of €175.90 ($179.49).

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

