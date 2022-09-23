Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a payout ratio of -100.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

CMCT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. 6,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

