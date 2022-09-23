Cream Finance Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Cream Finance has a market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.96 or 0.00082533 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,328.14 or 0.99974003 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005890 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063874 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001957 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 766,534 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.