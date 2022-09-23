Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

