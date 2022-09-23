Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells $143,918.80 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Robert Glenn sold 290 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $16,843.20.

Coupa Software Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $259.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $136,679,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $156,922,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 87.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.