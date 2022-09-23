CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Shares Down 11.5%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Rating) was down 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €1.29 ($1.32) and last traded at €1.29 ($1.32). Approximately 23,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.46 ($1.49).

CORESTATE Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.30.

CORESTATE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.