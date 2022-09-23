Contrasting Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Romeo Power and Superior Industries International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 2 0 0 2.00 Superior Industries International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,302.68%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

26.1% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Superior Industries International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Superior Industries International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $16.80 million 5.13 $10.03 million ($1.26) -0.37 Superior Industries International $1.38 billion 0.07 $3.71 million ($0.98) -3.60

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Industries International. Superior Industries International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Romeo Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power -550.95% -58.91% -48.49% Superior Industries International 0.65% -22.90% 1.24%

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Romeo Power on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services. It serves commercial electric vehicle manufacturers, electric powertrain converters, electric watercraft manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile, and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

