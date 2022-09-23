Comparing ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical 15.11% 21.25% 15.33% Integra LifeSciences 10.61% 16.72% 7.36%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ShockWave Medical and Integra LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 1 1 6 0 2.63 Integra LifeSciences 1 4 2 0 2.14

ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus target price of $244.86, indicating a potential downside of 5.40%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $65.43, indicating a potential upside of 50.79%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Integra LifeSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $237.15 million 39.07 -$9.14 million $1.46 177.29 Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 2.35 $169.07 million $1.97 22.03

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than ShockWave Medical. Integra LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShockWave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats Integra LifeSciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

