Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,023.33.

Coloplast A/S Stock Down 2.6 %

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.28.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

