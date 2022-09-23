Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.45

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.45 and traded as low as $12.80. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 45,759 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 114.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 184.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

