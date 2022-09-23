Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.45

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.45 and traded as low as $12.80. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 45,759 shares changing hands.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

