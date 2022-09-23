Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). 3,728,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,680,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Down 7.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the generation of mineral resource projects for natural resource sectors worldwide. It focuses on battery and base metals. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

