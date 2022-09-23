Citigroup Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,520.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,356.53.

AZO stock opened at $2,082.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,185.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,096.21. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,634.34 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 122.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

