Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Coverage Initiated at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

PPRQF stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

