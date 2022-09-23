China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

NYSE CYD opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

