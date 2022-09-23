Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 4.15 and last traded at 4.15. 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded Chemring Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Chemring Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.16.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Further Reading

