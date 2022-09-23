Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $27.75 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $27.75 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 194,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

