Chad Verbowski Sells 8,097 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Confluent stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.81. 1,901,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
