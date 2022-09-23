CertiK Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.36 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CertiK

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

