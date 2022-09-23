Cellframe Market Capitalization Tops $8.25 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cellframe has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Cellframe coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cellframe has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and $91,247.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

Cellframe was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins. The official website for Cellframe is cellframe.net. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cellframe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cellframe is a quantum-resistant layer-1 network focused on secure and scalable cross-chain transfers. It is meant to be an infrastructure layer for web3. Cellframe uses variable post-quantum encryption by default.”

