CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

CBTX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CBTX has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CBTX to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,885. CBTX has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $759.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36.

Institutional Trading of CBTX

CBTX ( NASDAQ:CBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $38.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that CBTX will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CBTX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CBTX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CBTX by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CBTX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBTX

(Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.