Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.29.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $2,841,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

