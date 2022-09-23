Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CCL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Peel Hunt downgraded Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.11.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.7 %
CCL stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
