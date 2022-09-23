Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Peel Hunt downgraded Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.11.

CCL stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

