CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of CARG opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in CarGurus by 10.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 0.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

