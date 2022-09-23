Capital City Trust Co. FL Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $207.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

