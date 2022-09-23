Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 778 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OTIS opened at $65.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $65.36 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

