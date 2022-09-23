Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $375.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.52.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

