Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $115.33 and last traded at $115.33. Approximately 12,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,533% from the average daily volume of 772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.63.

CDNAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$273.00 to C$258.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.70.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

