Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 3,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCTSU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

