Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

