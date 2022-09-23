Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Price Target at $204.75

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.73. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $143.10 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after buying an additional 1,637,726 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after buying an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

