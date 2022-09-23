Brokerages Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,034,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,870,000 after acquiring an additional 481,710 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,846 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,373,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,638,000 after acquiring an additional 185,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.