Brokerages Set Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) PT at $10.77

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 184,064 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium Stock Down 8.7 %

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Lilium has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

