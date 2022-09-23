Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Target Price at $42.08

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.31.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,334,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 236.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 32,092 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Huntsman by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1,467.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 87,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 82,255 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Stories

