Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Target Price at $42.08

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.31.
HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Huntsman Stock Performance
HUN stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.
Insider Activity
In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,334,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 236.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 32,092 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Huntsman by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1,467.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 87,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 82,255 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
