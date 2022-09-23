Brokerages Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Target Price at $159.83

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of EXLS opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ExlService has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $179.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 89.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,340,000 after buying an additional 122,948 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 66.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 52.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

