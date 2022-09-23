Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT at $5,311.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,311.00.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($58.30) to GBX 5,150 ($62.23) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. OTR Global cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($56.25) to GBX 4,830 ($58.36) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $177.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.09. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $349.69. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

