Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.31. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 81,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 81,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 236,439 shares of company stock valued at $331,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

