Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,333,090.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 152,374 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 15,053 shares of Braze stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $528,661.36.

BRZE stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -19.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,235,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,082,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

